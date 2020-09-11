Women committed hate crime by attacking Trump supporters, AG says

DOVER, Del. (AP/WNCN) — Two women are facing hate crime charges after confronting a 7-year-old boy and his mother outside the Democratic National Convention in Delaware over their support of President Donald Trump.

A grand jury on Tuesday indicted 21-year-old Olivia Winslow and 21-year-old Camryn Amy on felony charges of robbery, conspiracy and committing a hate crime, and a misdemeanor charge of endangering the welfare of a child.

Amy also was indicted on misdemeanor charges of assaulting a man who tried to retrieve the hat, attempting to assault the boy’s mother, and offensive touching of the boy.

The incident was captured on video where the two women are seen confronting Trump supporters outside of the Democratic National Convention.

The suspects are seen tearing up a sign and stealing the 7-year-old boy’s “Make America Great Again” hat, according to Delaware Online.

One of them also punches a man in the face when he tries to intervene.