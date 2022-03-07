RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Monday marks the first day of Women in Construction Week, a week that celebrates women in the construction industry.

Several local construction organizations along with Samet Corporation, Triangle Chapter of NC’s National Association of Women in Construction (NAWIC), and HOPE Renovations came together to bring more awareness to construction jobs.

Right now, only 10% of women make up the construction industry and that number is growing.

“In the last 10 years or so there’s been a real uptick in the number of women in this industry,” said event organizer, Nora Spencer, of HOPE Renovations.

She says there’s a movement in the Triangle to not only recruit more women to the industry but bring awareness to construction jobs in the field.

Cheryl Casatelli is an Assistant Superintendent with Samet Corporation.

She told me she’s seen the industry change a lot.

“We’re coming around. It’s becoming a more appealing industry for women to be a part of,” said Casatelli.

“I talked to high school girls, they are going to school for engineering, they are going to school for architecture, and they don’t look at this industry as something that is just for men. It’s something that they’re getting into, they’re showing interest in and to me, that’s just incredible.”

And while a crisis-level workforce shortage is looming there’s a need for a more diverse workforce in the construction industry.

“This industry went crazy during COVID-19 as we all know and the worker shortage has not gotten any smaller so it’s a real opportunity both for the industry and for women that I think a lot of women and a lot of employers just never really thought about,” said Spencer.