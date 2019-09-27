Women wanted for leaving toddler wandering in NC mall parking lot while they shoplifted

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – Charlotte-Mecklenburg police are asking for the public’s help locating two women wanted in a child neglect and larceny case at Northlake Mall.

The incident happened around 12:55 p.m. on Sept. 24. Officials say a good Samaritan called police after finding a 2-year-old boy wandering barefoot and alone in the mall parking lot. According to the release, the two women who left the child were inside the mall hiding merchandise in shopping bags.

The women left the mall without paying for the concealed merchandise, took the child from the witness and left before officers got to the scene. However, police say they’ve detained both women – Resa Washington and Tiyana Edmonds, both 27 – in the past and issued them citations for unlawful concealment.

Warrants for both Washington and Edmonds have been issued for child neglect, larceny and resisting a public officer. Police have not been able to locate either woman.

CMPD shared a photo of a vehicle similar to the mint green Chrysler 300 the women and toddler left in.

Anyone with information about either woman’s whereabouts is urged to call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600, click here or call 911.

