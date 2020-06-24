Worker catches fire, dies while fixing power pole following NC crash

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A person has died while Duke Energy crews were working on a power pole early Wednesday morning following a crash in northwest Charlotte.
The incident occurred around 5:34 a.m. on N. Hoskins Road near Beatties Ford Road.
A worker with Duke Energy was at the scene fixing the wires connected to the downed power pole when suddenly the worker caught fire, a crew with FOX 46 witnessed.
Charlotte-Mecklenburg police and OSHA have been called to the scene.
Hundreds of people in the area are currently without power. The estimated time of restoration is 10 a.m.
