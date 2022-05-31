KNIGHTDALE, N.C. (WNCN) – A worker was injured Tuesday when he fell into an open trench at a construction sight north of Knightdale, officials said.

Just before noon, the Knightdale Fire Department was called to the intersection of Haywood Glen Drive and Old Night Road in response to a trench rescue, according to Chief Loren Cone with the Knightdale Fire Department.

Four fire units responded and located a worker who fell 20 feet into a trench.

Officials said the worker was conscious at the time he was found but was suffering from a possible broken leg.

Knightdale Fire requested help from Raleigh Fire Department Technical Rescue Team and performed “a basket hoist rescue using an aerial ladder.”

The worker was pulled from the trench within an hour and transferred to WakeMed, Cone said.

Th rescued worker is said to be in stable condition.