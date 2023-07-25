RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Tuesday is World Drowning Prevention Day, and that means taking steps to keep swimmers safe before they even get near water rather than waiting until after an emergency happens.

“Child drownings are the leading cause of death among kids aged one to four,” Patty Davis, with the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission, said.

There are some staggering numbers from the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission, showing on average over 300 kids die per year in drownings. Most of them happen in a home pool.

“Where location is known, about 80% of those reported fatal drownings take place in residential settings, so that’s a backyard pool, a neighbor, or your child’s friend’s backyard pool,” Davis said.

On World Drowning Prevention Day, it’s all about highlighting prevention efforts. Always have life vests nearby for people who don’t know how to swim or aren’t strong swimmers. Make sure pools are enclosed by a locked gate and consider covering the pool itself.

“A pool cover, a pool alarm that goes off if anything enters the water,” Davis suggested.

Most importantly, though, experts say monitoring everyone around a pool is key.

“Vigilance is really key, number one is supervision,” Davis said. “You’re not on your phone, you’re not texting, you’re not reading a book, you’re watching the children.”