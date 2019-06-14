Wounded veteran shows achieving your goals is possible

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – “I am so blessed, I think I am the most blessed man in the world and I am so thankful for it,” said Michael Ballard.

Blessed and thankful – probably not two words you’d expect to hear from the U.S. Navy veteran.

Ballard spent four years serving the U.S., even fighting in Desert Storm.

He lost both of his legs and one of his arms in an accident when he returned home.

“I use myself for an example,” said Ballard. “Each day I push forward and give a little more.”

Ballard has never let his physical limitation anchor him down.

He recently participated in several events at the Valor Games Southeast.

“Each morning I wake up and I have a goal to achieve. I never let myself have a pity party,” said Ballard.

Ballard loves being active and has already achieved several of his goals.

He has already been scuba diving, swimming with whales and sharks.

Next for Ballard? He is getting ready to go parachuting.

One thing he still wants to do is go to Dale Earnhardt Racing School.

“I wanna show other people that no matter what you go through, no matter how hard your situation – you can still climb out.”

