You could soon speak to a nurse when calling 911 in Wake County

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – On March 1, when someone in Wake County calls 911, they could be speaking with a nurse in a different state instead of getting an ambulance sent their way.

It’s part of the new Nurse Navigation Program.

“Right care at the right time at the right place for anyone who calls 911,” explained Wake County Commissioner Sig Hutchinson, referring to the new initiative.

Wake County leaders said this program is a “game-changer.”

“It enables us to do something we’ve never done before, provide individualized care,” added Dr. Jose Cabanas, chief medical officer for Wake County.

This is how it works:

When someone calls 911, a dispatcher will decide if the situation is a life-threatening emergency.

If it is not, the caller will be transferred to a nurse with the Nurse Navigation Program.

One of the nurses at the Texas 24/7 call center will figure out where the caller can get health care that works with their insurance and with any transportation or technological restrictions they may have.

“What that does, it is leaves additional EMS units available for rapid response,” Dominick Nutter, the director for Raleigh-Wake Emergency Communications told CBS 17.

On Monday, Raleigh-Wake Emergency Communications received almost 1,600 911 calls.

About 300 of the calls requested EMS assistance.

About 30 of those calls could have been diverted to the new program had it already been in place.

Wake County leaders expect this to have a big impact.

“In the first year of this program, we anticipate 5 percent of the calls will be routed out of hospitals and into urgent cares and primary care providers,” said Wake County Commissioner Matt Calabria. “That’s about 6,500 calls a year.”

Doctors and nurses at local hospitals are looking forward to implementing the program, too.

“Emergency room visits have increased 15 percent compared to pre-pandemic. That, combined with nationwide staffing shortages, means are crews are running ragged from call to call,” added Calabria.

What it also does, is save money: both for taxpayers and the person needing medical attention.

“The greatest cause of bankruptcy in the United States is medical bills. Emergency room visits are the most expensive health care you can receive,” said Calabria. “By diverting the calls, we’re giving [people] the best shot at health and financial success.”

During the second year of the program, Wake County leaders believe more than 13,000 calls will be diverted away from hospitals.

There is also a plan to handle callers who do not have insurance, by finding them community partners who provide care at a decent price.

The Nurse Navigation Program has a language service available.