Young man in custody after missing 12-year-old girl found safe, officials say

HENRY COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — Police say one person is in custody and they have canceled an Amber Alert that was issued for a 12-year-old girl out of Bassett, Virginia Friday afternoon.

Officials say the abducted was Allie Michele Broadaway. Police say the child was believed to be in “extreme danger.”

As of Saturday evening, Broadaway was reportedly found safe.

The alleged abduction occurred at 1 p.m. on Friday and the child was last seen on Reed Creek Drive in Bassett, Virginia. Police said they believed the child was abducted by Kaleb Christopher Merritt.

Virginia State Police said Saturday evening that Merritt, 21, was in custody.

During the investigation, police say Merritt was possibly driving a 2000 Light Green Mercury Grand Marquis, TX tag DMP-2294.

For further information contact the Henry County Sheriff’s Office at 276-638-8751