Young man killed in NC city’s 71st homicide of 2020

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WJZY) — Charlotte police investigated the city’s 71st homicide this year Saturday morning.

Police and Medic both responded to the scene of a reported shooting near 7000 S. Tryon around 10:30 a.m. on Saturday.

The victim, who has been identified as Solomon Flemming Jr., 22, was pronounced dead on the scene.

Police say some sort of dispute occurred between at least two people and ended up with the death of the man.

The incident occurred at a strip of stores that has a gas station and a separate arcade, a convenience store, a cellphone store, and a Pizza Hut.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police said no arrests have been made yet. WJZY was on the scene and was working to confirm more information.

K-9 unites, the DA’s office, and Charlotte fire crews were among the divisions who responded to the scene.

