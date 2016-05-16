Young mom murdered on NC playground was pregnant; More charges filed

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WSPA) – Asheville Police say a woman who was found dead last week – with her young son wounded nearby – was pregnant at the time of the shooting.

Police added charges against Nathaniel Elijah Dixon. He’s accused of killing Candace Elaine Pickens and trying to murder her young son according to Asheville Police.

PREVIOUS STORY: Young mom shot to death on NC playground, toddler son shot in the head

Dixon is now charged with first-degree murder of an unborn child after the medical examiner determined on Friday that Pickens was pregnant at the time of her death.

Dixon is already charged with first-degree murder, first-degree attempted murder and child abuse resulting in serious bodily injury.

A jogger found the body of Pickens and the injured child last Thursday morning in Asheville near a school.

Police say Dixon left North Carolina and traveled to Columbus, Ohio after the shootings. Columbus Police found Dixon and arrested him that night.

He remains in Ohio on Monday awaiting extradition back to North Carolina.