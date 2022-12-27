GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A young woman reported missing by her family has been found dead.

According to the Guilford County Sheriff’s Office, 21-year-old Tatyana Childress was found dead on Huffine Mill Road in McLeansville around 1 p.m. She had been reported missing on Sunday by her mother.

The sheriff’s office says that no foul play is suspected but this is still an active investigation.

A homeowner in McLeansville discovered the car and body of Childress.

The homeowner said he came home from a weekend away and saw tire marks around his yard and thought someone had broken into his house.

He said after he inspected inside the home, he noticed his backyard gate looked like it was rammed into.

He said when he got closer, he saw Childress’ black Honda Accord in his pond with both front doors open and immediately called 911.

She was last seen at a Sheetz gas station on Burlington Road in Greensboro, which is a mile away from where her body was discovered.

WGHP also spoke to Childress’ mother. She said she is still waiting for details about her daughter’s death. She also said she didn’t know why Childress was in that area.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call Detective Duncan at (336) 641-5968 or Crime Stoppers at (336) 373-1000.