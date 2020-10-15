1st day of early voting in NC sees significant increase from 2016, elections officials say

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Nearly 230,000 ballots were cast by 5:30 p.m. Thursday during the first day of early voting in North Carolina, elections officials said.

Additionally, as of 5:30 p.m. Thursday, nearly 553,000 mail-in ballots had been accepted in North Carolina.

More than 782,000 North Carolina residents have already voted, accounting for about 11 percent of registered voters in the state, the North Carolina State Board of Elections said.

For comparison, about 166,000 ballots were cast on the first day of early voting in 2016.

“The State Board is glad to see North Carolina voters taking advantage of the different options to cast a ballot,” Karen Brinson Bell, executive director of the State Board of Elections, said in a release. “The county boards of elections and election workers worked diligently to ensure a successful first day of early voting. We thank them for their heroic efforts.”

Other than long wait times at some sites, voters experienced few disruptions, the NCSBE release said.

With nearly 1,900 ballots cast, the voting site at the Board of Elections office in Henderson County had the most of any site in the state as of 6 p.m.

Early voting ends on Oct. 31.

Election Day is Nov. 3.

