RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Former President Barack Obama, Sen. Ted Cruz and musician Dave Matthews are all trying to drive turnout Tuesday in North Carolina’s critical race for U.S. Senate with just two weeks to go until Election Day.

Democratic candidate Cheri Beasley’s campaign announced the endorsement by former President Obama in a video, in which he called her a “strong leader.”

“This is going to be a close race and we can’t afford to get it wrong,” Obama said.

On Tuesday night, Dave Matthews was scheduled to headline an event at the Ritz in Raleigh for Beasley along with Democratic National Committee Chairman Jaime Harrison.

Republican National Committee spokesperson Taylor Mazock wrote in an email, “While Cheri Beasley and other Democrats are focusing on turning out celebrities, North Carolina Republicans are turning out voters.”

Earlier Tuesday, Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas), traveled to Johnston County for a rally with Republican Senate candidate Ted Budd and district 13 Congressional candidate Bo Hines.

“We’re going to see not just a red wave but a red tsunami,” Cruz said. “I don’t think it’s just a battle of conservatives versus liberals. This is a battle of sanity versus insanity. These people are nuts.”

Cruz said he wanted to provide “hope and encouragement” while spending much of his time painting a bleak picture of a country “in crisis.” He said he thinks a “revival is coming” in this year’s election.

“The greatest legacy of Joe Biden and Kamala Harris and the rest of these nuts is going to bring in a new generation of conservative leaders who stand and fight,” Cruz said.

In a statement about the rally, North Carolina Democratic Party spokesperson Kate Frauenfelder said, “It’s no surprise that Congressman Budd is playing host to Ted ‘Cancun’ Cruz, best known for fleeing town during one of Texas’s worst winter storms that left millions of his constituents without power. During Budd’s six years in Congress, he’s also abandoned the people of North Carolina, reliably rubber stamping the far-right party line. That’s why Republican extremists in the U.S. Senate like Senator Cruz are flocking to North Carolina to boost his campaign.”

Budd spoke primarily about inflation, crime and parental involvement in kids’ education.

“How many of y’all are here because you really think our country is on the wrong track?” he asked the crowd.

Cruz has been traveling to several key states ahead of the election, which will determine which party wins control of the U.S. House and Senate.

Amelia Fox, a spokesperson for Beasley’s campaign, went after Cruz and Budd saying they “share many things beyond just a first name – they are both election denying extremists who have a history of working for special interests and themselves instead of their constituents.”

Latest polling

The conservative John Locke Foundation released a new poll Tuesday showing Budd up over Beasley 47-43. It was the third poll this month showing Budd leading between four and six percentage points.

The two previous polls the organization released in August and September showed the two were tied.

Additionally, 50 percent of voters said they planned to vote for Republican congressional candidates, while 44 percent said they planned to vote for Democratic candidates.

“As this is a midterm referendum on the president and the president’s party, that shift is moving much more so toward the Republicans,” said Michael Bitzer, an expert on state politics at Catawba College. “This is kind of standard operating procedure for midterm elections. The president’s party is going to lose seats. And, in this environment, it is definitely pro-Republican in terms of the advantage going to November 8th.”

New attack ad

Senate Majority PAC, a Democratic group aligned with Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-New York), began running a new ad against Budd Tuesday, highlighting votes he took that would have led to cuts to Social Security and Medicare as well as raising the retirement age.

Budd said, “We’re for protecting Social Security for those and benefits for those that are on it or at least expect it. So, this is something we would never touch or never cut.”

President Joe Biden has raised the issue repeatedly this month after Republicans have said Social Security and Medicare need reforms to avoid bankruptcy. They could also tie the issue to raising the debt ceiling.

“Look, folks, Democrats are going to protect Social Security and Medicare,” President Biden said Monday. “Republicans have been very clear: They’ve stated boldly that they want to cut Social Security and Medicare and — to the point that they’ll shut down the government, they say, and send the nation into default, which raises prices for everyone, if we do not cut Social Security and Medicare. I ain’t gonna do it.”