2020 election won’t be decided in mail-in fraud despite attempts to undermine voting processes, officials say

FILE – In this Aug. 5, 2020, file photo, vote-by-mail ballots are shown in sorting trays at the King County Elections headquarters in Renton, Wash., south of Seattle. In every U.S. presidential election, thousands of ballots are rejected and never counted. They may have arrived after Election Day or were missing a voter’s signature. That number will be far higher this year as the coronavirus pandemic forces tens of millions of Americans to vote by mail for the first time. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren, File)

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — As we inch closer to election day Democrats and Republicans alike say they’re concerned about the security of our election process.

“There are malign actors trying to shape what we do,” said Susan Gordon, former Deputy Director of National Intelligence.

Gordon says election interference is nothing new.

“We have adversaries who have long intended in the case of Russia attempted to undermine democracy,” said Gordon. “In the case of China they’re trying to use our system to undermine our economic power.”

However, foreign powers haven’t been the focus of the 2020 election cycle.

“I’ve been complaining very strongly about the ballots, and the ballots are a disaster,” said President Donald Trump.

According to Judith Kelley, Dean of the Sanford School of Public Policy at Duke, roughly 25% of votes were mailed in during the 2016 election and only 1% were rejected.

“This election isn’t going to be won by massive mail-in ballot fraud,” said Kelley. “When they are rejected they are not rejected because of fraud, they are rejected because voters make mistakes.”

During the 2018 election, a mail-in ballot scheme was uncovered in the 9th District of North Carolina leading to a special election, but Gordon and Kelley say that shows the process works.

“A lot of work has been undertaken to put our system in our estimation the best they have been in the last few years,” said Gordon.

“If there’s one thing we all ought to be concerned about it’s the state of our democracy itself,” said Kelley.