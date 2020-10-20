2M+ ballots cast in North Carolina amid early voting, election officials say

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – More than two million North Carolinians have cast their ballot for the 2020 general election as of Tuesday afternoon, the State Board of Elections said.

That is more than 25 percent of registered voters.

As of Monday, there are 7,288,232 registered voters in the state.

Of those, 2,599,432 are registered Democrats, 2,200,218 are registered Republics.

A total of 2,434,684 are unaffiliated.

Wake County has the most registered voters with 789,515 followed by Mecklenburg County with 785,315.

Election Day is Nov. 3.