2M+ ballots cast in North Carolina amid early voting, election officials say

Your Local Election HQ

by:

Posted: / Updated:

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – More than two million North Carolinians have cast their ballot for the 2020 general election as of Tuesday afternoon, the State Board of Elections said.

Click here for more early voting data

That is more than 25 percent of registered voters.

As of Monday, there are 7,288,232 registered voters in the state.

Of those, 2,599,432 are registered Democrats, 2,200,218 are registered Republics.

A total of 2,434,684 are unaffiliated.

Wake County has the most registered voters with 789,515 followed by Mecklenburg County with 785,315.

Election Day is Nov. 3.

More headlines from CBS17.com:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Sponsored Content
Visit Buy Local

Trending Stories