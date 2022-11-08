Republican Bo Hines, left, and Democrat Wiley Nickel, right, are running to represent North Carolina’s 13th Congressional district.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — North Carolina voters will be watching 14 congressional races. Thirty candidates from the mountains to the sea will be vying for seats in the U.S. House of Representatives.

Among the most notable has been the District 13 contest featuring a tight race between North Carolina Democratic N.C. State Sen. Wiley Nickel and Republican Bo Hines who has the endorsement of former President Donald Trump. Both candidates have exchanged attack ads in the weeks leading up to the election.

The redrawn district includes Johnston County along with parts of Harnett, Wake, and Wayne counties. The race could determine which party controls the U.S. House of Representatives.

The fight for District 13 has resulted in the state’s most expensive congressional race. More than $6 million was spent between both candidates.

A full listing of all 14 races is below. Check back after polls close to watch the results come in.