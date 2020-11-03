As some brace for possible election night violence in Raleigh, faith leaders call for calm

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Several pastors in the Raleigh area joined together Monday to call for peace in the city once election results are announced Tuesday night.

The faith leaders held a prayer service for the city as election night protests are already scheduled.

The leaders called destruction at past protests in the area unacceptable and condemned any election night violence. The clergy also asked everyone to remain peaceful despite the outcome.

“I’m just appealing to everybody to respect everybody. If we respect each other, then we will have a safe, positive voting experience,” said Bishop Darnell Dixon of Bible Way Temple.

Some local activists also hope demonstrations remain peaceful, but stress the importance of not being silenced.

“Protesting isn’t supposed to be peaceful, it is supposed to be disruptive, but it is most successful when it’s nonviolent,” said Greear Webb, an activist

City leaders and community members alike hope preparation and a higher power will get them through.

Raleigh Mayor Mary Ann Baldwin has decided not to issue a curfew before Tuesday night’s protest.

CBS 17 did reach out to protest organizers for comment and are still awaiting a response.