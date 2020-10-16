‘Astronomical day’ for the 1st day of early voting turnout in Triangle

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — COVID-19 is playing a role in early voting this year and causing people to social distance, wear masks and sanitize at the polls.

It was a busy day Thursday in the Triangle with a huge turnout.

In Wake County, 26,122 voters cast their ballot. One of them was Alexandra Bello, who voted for the first time.

“I was a little nervous, but when I finished there and when I put the page in the machine, it was like, ‘Ahhh finally,'” said Bello.

Bello said it was an easy process at Abbott’s Creek Community Center in Raleigh.

“I hope this little letter, this little page, makes a huge change,” she said.

While Bello did her civic duty for the first time, Mildred “Mickey” Shuman voted for the 14th. The 94-year-old’s been voting since Franklin D. Roosevelt’s election.

“Because I’m an American and I feel the need to keep us all going,” said Shuman.

She and her daughter first went to a polling location in Wake Forest but then came to Raleigh to do curbside voting with a shorter line.

“This was wonderful,” said Shuman.

Several sites in Wake and Durham Counties started the day with long lines.

In Durham County, 14,558 people showed up to the polls Thursday, which is about double what they saw on the first day of early voting in 2016.

“It was an astronomical day in terms of turnout and very excited to see the engagement,” said Derek Bowens, director of elections in Durham County.

This election season calls for many adjustments with COVID-19, but Bowens said it went as smoothly as it could’ve.

“It went well. They didn’t have any incidents where folks did not want to wear masks. We rarely had to give a mask out,” said Bowens.

And whether people showed up to the polls for the first time or their 14th time, “Democracy was in action today,” said Bowens.

In Orange County, 4,395 people voted in-person on Thursday.

You can vote early in-person until Oct. 31.