Bernie Sanders speaks with CBS 17 during Durham visit

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders sat down with CBS 17’s Michael Hyland one-on-one Friday ahead of his speech in Durham.

The Vermont senator is spending the day campaigning in North Carolina just a day after Michael Bloomberg held rallies across the state.

Sanders discussed Medicare for all, taking on pharmaceutical companies, and his appeal to the rest of the Democratic party.

“No matter who wins the Democratic nomination – and obviously I hope it’s me – that all of us are going to rally around the winner. Because we understand how dangerous Donald Trump is,” Sanders said.

Hyland also attended Sanders rally at the Durham Convention Center following the interview and will have a full report at 5 and 6 on CBS 17 News.

