Biden has slight edge in presidential race in NC, Cooper maintains large lead in reelection bid, new poll says

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A new poll released Thursday shows Democratic candidate for president Joe Biden has a slight 2-point margin over incumbent President Donald Trump among all registered North Carolina voters.

The race for president stands at 47 percent for Biden and 45 percent for Trump. Another 3 percent support Jo Jorgensen (Libertarian), less than 1 percent back either Howie Hawkins (Green) or Don Blankenship (Constitution), and 3 percent are undecided.

The poll, released by Monmouth University, shows the race between incumbent Sen. Thom Tillis and Democratic challenger Cal Cunningham is even closer, with Cunningham maintaining just a 1-point lead.

The two will debate live at CBS 17’s studios on Tuesday, Sept. 22 at 7 p.m. ET.

In the race for governor, Republican challenger Lt. Gov. Dan Forest trailed by 11 points to Gov. Roy Cooper (51 percent to 40 percent). Cooper’s lead is on the back of strong voter approval of his handling of the COVID-19 crisis, the University’s polling institute said.

In the presidential race, the two candidates earn similar personal ratings.

Biden has a 43 percent favorable to 48 percent unfavorable rating among registered voters, including 35 percent responding “very unfavorable.” By comparison, 46 percent of North Carolina voters have a favorable opinion of Trump and 46 percent have an unfavorable one, including 40 percent “very unfavorable.”

“North Carolina has been in play for each of the last three presidential elections and it is going to be that way again this year, especially with a pivotal Senate race sharing the ballot,” said Patrick Murray, director of the independent Monmouth University Polling Institute.

Read the polling institute’s findings here.

More headlines from CBS17.com: