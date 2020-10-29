Biden responds to Trump campaign stop in NC

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN)– As President Donald Trump plans to hold another campaign rally in Fayetteville, former Vice President Joe Biden is launching two North Carolina-based ads at the same time.

The Biden campaign released the following statement regarding the campaign stop:

COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations are on the rise in communities across North Carolina, including Cumberland County, and more than 4,200 North Carolinians have died of the virus since the pandemic started. Yet, President Trump still refuses to level with North Carolinians about the dangers of COVID-19 and ignores the worsening health and economic conditions in the state — leaving struggling families, schools, and small business owners to fend for themselves. North Carolinians deserve a President who understands the sacrifice North Carolinians have made during the pandemic. As President, I will tackle this pandemic and build our economy back better. The Biden Campaign

The two new TV ads will air in North Carolina beginning Thursday and will help serve as the campaign’s closing message to NC voters, the Biden campaign said.