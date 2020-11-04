Biden wins in Virginia as Dems look for blue wave

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) – Virginia voters have awarded the state’s 13 electoral votes to Democrat Joe Biden and returned Democrat Mark Warner to a third term in the U.S. Senate.
Tuesday’s election will determine the staying power of a “blue wave” that flipped two competitive congressional districts in the state two years ago.
Virginia’s election features three competitive House races, including two seats that were flipped from red to blue in 2018.
Biden beat President Donald Trump; it’s the fourth straight presidential race in which Virginia selected a Democrat.
Warner was declared the winner against a little-known Republican challenger, Daniel Gade, shortly after polls closed at 7 p.m.
