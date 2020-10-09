Cal Cunningham doesn’t answer specific questions about other potential affairs

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – U.S. Senate candidate Cal Cunningham (D) did not answer specific questions Friday about his extramarital affair, including whether he’s had relationships with any other women while married.

Cunningham held a press conference Friday for the first time in more than a week to discuss the stalled COVID-19 stimulus negotiations but faced a series of questions about the affair.

“I’ve taken responsibility for the hurt that I’ve caused in my personal life, and I’ve apologized for it,” he said.

Cunningham issued a written apology late last week after National File published text messages between him and Arlene Guzman Todd, a public relations strategist.

She told the Associated Press earlier this week that the two met in person twice. Their first encounter was in March in Los Angeles, she said, and was not intimate. The second encounter was in North Carolina and was intimate, she told the AP.

Cunningham is a married father of two and also a lieutenant colonel in the U.S. Army Reserves, which announced this week it has started an investigation but did not elaborate on what that entails.

CBS 17 spoke with Cunningham Wednesday, which was the first time he’d taken any questions about the matter. He declined to comment then on any specifics about the relationship and reiterated his previous apology.

During Friday’s press conference, reporters asked four different times whether there are any other relationships that have not been made public or if he anticipates any other women will come forward. He did not say yes or no.

“I’m hearing from North Carolinians that are telling me in no uncertain terms that they want their Senate candidate talking about the issues,” he said. “People are tired of hearing about personal issues.”

Republicans have seized on the story in the last several days, with the Senate Leadership Fund pouring more than $4 million into the state to run ads on TV and radio.

On Friday, Advertising Analytics reported the Senate race in North Carolina is the most expensive in the nation, with $233.6 million being spent in the state.

Sen. Thom Tillis said Friday, “I think the people of North Carolina need to understand that somebody whose whole campaign was about truth and honor has proven to be anything but that while the campaign was going on. We’re not talking about something that occurred ten years ago.”