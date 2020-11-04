Cal Cunningham wants all votes counted as Sen. Thom Tillis claims victory

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Despite Sen. Thom Tillis declaring victory late Tuesday, challenger Cal Cunningham’s campaign is waiting for all the votes to be counted.

In a victory speech in Mooresville Tuesday night, the incumbent Republican senator called his victory “stunning” and against all odds.

Polls had Tillis down against Cunningham in the weeks leading up to Election Day but the race was shaken by news of infidelity by Cunningham.

Cunningham was scheduled to speak at Democratic Party Headquarters in Raleigh on Tuesday night but around midnight, it was announced he would not deliver any remarks.

Cunningham’s campaign manager, Devan Barber, released the following statement on Wednesday:

“The State Board of Elections is continuing to count ballots, and we plan to allow that process to be carried out, so every voter can have their voice heard.” Devan Barber for the Cunningham campaign

Just before noon Wednesday, NCGOP Chairman Michael Whatley said Tillis was holding a 97,000 vote lead over Cunningham.

“We certainly expect once we clear all the provisionals and absentees, he (Tillis) will be declared a winner,” Whatley said.

The chairman noted that Tillis’ lead over Cunningham is twice what he held over incumbent Democratic Sen. Kay Hagan in 2014.

