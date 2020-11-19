Candidate who ran for, won open Wake County district judge seat ruled ineligible

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – A Wake County candidate who ran for and was elected to an open district judge seat was ruled ineligible, Wake County Board of Elections Director Gary Sims said Wednesday.

Tim Gunther (D) beat out Beth Tanner (R) by more than 12 percentage points for the open District 10F seat.

The Wake County Board of Elections agreed there was substantial evidence to cast doubt on Gunther’s residency. They found he was not eligible to be a candidate for the seat.

There was no decision on who would win the position. Additional resolutions will be determined by the North Carolina State Board of Elections, Sims said.

“Judicial seats fall under the State Board for further certifications,” Sims wrote in an email.