RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Caroline Sullivan is looking to the future of Raleigh as she sees the pace of change accelerating.

Sullican says she wants Raleigh to have sustainable communities that provide economic opportunities for everyone.

She served as chair of the Wake County Board of Commissioners, as well as the Budget, Audit, and Finance Committee, and of the Public Education Committee of the North Carolina Association of County Commissioners.

Sullivan stopped by the CBS 17 studios ahead of the election to speak with Russ Bowen and the Triangle Business Journal’s Sougata Mukherjee.

The City of Raleigh’s municipal elections will be held Oct. 8.

Early voting locations are open.

