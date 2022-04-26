CARY, N.C. (WNCN) — Voters in Cary have an opportunity to hear where the candidates running for a spot on the Town Council stand on key topics from affordable housing to environmental protections.

The Cary Community Candidate Forum is hosted each municipal election year and this year’s candidate videos can be found on the Town of Cary website, YouTube page and even on cable TV.

The forum will also be airing daily on Cary TV through Election Day, May 17, on Spectrum channel 11 and AT&T Uverse channel 99 at 10 a.m., 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.

The video segments are broken up into three categories—District A, District C and At-Large candidates.

The candidates were each given five minutes to make their comments in the optional forum in which no editing or promotional materials were allowed. Participating candidates included:

District A

Chase McGrath

Jennifer Robinson

District C

Mary Insprucker

Renee Miller

Amanda Murphy

Jack Smith

At-Large

Ken George

Carissa Johnson

Ed Yerha

Cary’s Council election this year is on May 17, the date of the statewide partisan primary election, however Cary’s Council election is non-partisan and is not a primary.

Early voting for Cary residents in Wake, Durham, and Chatham counties begins April 28. Cary’s Senior Center and the Herb Young Community Center serve as early voting sites for Cary residents in Wake County from April 28 – May 14.

Cary residents in Chatham County can vote early at the Chatham County Board of Elections Office in Pittsboro from April 28 – May 14. Visit the Wake County Board of Elections and Chatham County Board of Elections websites for more information.