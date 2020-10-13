County election officials ready for early voting across North Carolina

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – North Carolina election officials say most registered voters will cast their ballot during the state’s early voting period which begins Thursday and runs through Oct. 31.

With two days until polls open, election workers are making sure precincts are safe and socially distanced during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We certainly expect a huge turnout for early voting. We encourage early voting to avoid excessive lines on Election Day,” said Durham County Board of Elections Director Derek Bowens.

Bowens said election officials are working to make sure polling places are following State Board of Elections and CDC guidelines.

“It’s unprecedented. We’re responding the best we can and luckily we’ve had some time to review what happening in other jurisdictions,” he said.

On Tuesday, Bowens and other elections workers prepared the Durham Criminal Justice Resource Center, which is one of the county’s 14 early polling places.

By comparison, 57 precincts will be open on Election Day.

“We are working around the clock to make this work and we have every expectation it will be successful,” said Bowens.

At each polling place, floor decals are places to remind voters to stay six-feet apart, voting booths are distanced, and plexiglass separates poll workers and voters.

Bowens says voters will be given one-use pens, and can use a no-contact system for an “I voted” sticker.

“We’ll be socially distancing to the fullest extent possible. When you enter, you’ll have the option to use hand sanitizer. Masks will be offered to anybody who doesn’t have one,” he said.

In Durham County, early voting sites are open from 8 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. Monday through Saturday and Sundays from 2 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Roberts Community Center is one of Wake County’s 20 early polling places.

Wake County Board of Election officials say voters will be provided masks, hand sanitizer, and single-use pens.

Election workers will wear PPE, and surfaces will be sanitized between voters.

Officials in Wake County recommend voting during one of the first days of the early voting period.

They suggest to avoid voting during lunchtime on weekdays, 10-11 a.m. on Saturdays and the last three days of early voting.

Early voting will take place from 8 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. on weekdays, Saturdays from 8 a.m. – 1 p.m. and Sundays from 1 p.m. – 6 p.m. On the last day of early voting, Oct. 31, sites will open from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Voters can drop off thier absentee ballot in person during the early voting.

People who aren’t registered to vote can do so and also vote the same day during early voting.

During early voting, voters can cast their ballot at any early voting site in their county. This is different from Election Day when they must vote at their assigned precinct. The number of early voting sites is fewer than the number of precincts open on Election Day.