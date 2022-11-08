FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — A sheriff, three school board members and four commissioners are all up for a vote in the 2022 North Carolina midterm election.

Incumbent Sheriff Ennis Wright, a Democrat, will be up against challenger LaRue Windham, a Republican.

Wright was Chief Deputy under former Sheriff Earl “Moose” Butler and was appointed to become sheriff after Butler’s retirement in 2017. He was elected as sheriff in Nov. 2018.

His challenger, Windham, has served as a probation and parole officer for the NC Department of Public Safety. He told the Fayetteville Observer that one of his top priorities would be to build trust and better morale.

As for the county’s Board of Commissioners, two District 1 seats and two At-Large seats are up for grabs.

One thing is certain already, current board chairman Glenn B. Adams and incumbent At-Large councilman Jeannette Council, win by default as they are the only two candidates running for the two District 1 seats.

For the At-Large seats, there are two Republicans and two Democrats vying for the two open spots.

In addition to these key decisions in the county, three new members will be appointed to the Cumberland County Board of Education this election cycle.

All candidates are non-partisan in the race that will pit eight candidates against one another for the coveted top three spots.

Check back for all Cumberland County results, as well as four bonds and referendums on the ballot.