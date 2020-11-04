Democrat David Price wins re-election to NC’s 4th Congressional District

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Democrat David Price was re-elected Tuesday night, according to projections by the Associated Press.

Price has severed North Carolina’s 4th congressional district since 1997, previously holding the position from 1987 to 1995.

“I am confident we will look back on this night as the time we turned this country around,” Price said during an appearance at the North Carolina Democratic Party gathering in downtown Raleigh Tuesday night.

Price was running against Republican Robert Thomas.