Democrat Deborah Ross wins open US House seat in NC

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP/WNCN) – Democrat Deborah Ross has been elected to an open U.S. House seat in North Carolina over Republican Alan Swain.

The outcome in the Raleigh-area district was influenced by a court order that required the state to redraw its congressional map ahead of the 2020 election.

The new boundaries in the district were expected to favor Democrats and narrow the GOP’s majority in the state’s congressional delegation.

“We want to be able to get people back to work safely, back to school safely… and we can do that working together,” Ross said during a victory speech at the North Carolina Democrats gathering in downtown Raleigh Tuesday night.

It represented the second district Democrats picked up on Tuesday, giving them five of the state’s 13 U.S. House seats.

The seat was previously held by Republican Rep. George Holding, who announced his retirement last year.