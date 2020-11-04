Democrat Kathy Manning wins NC 6th Congressional District seat

Your Local Election HQ

by:

Posted: / Updated:

WGHP file photo

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) – Democrat Kathy Manning has won an open U.S. House seat in North Carolina over Republican Joseph Lee Haywood.

Manning had been favored to win in the state’s 6th Congressional District after a court ordered the state to redraw its congressional map ahead of the 2020 election.

The district includes Chatham and Lee counties.

Republican Rep. Mark Walker did not seek reelection after the order.

The pickup by Manning in the area that borders Virginia furthers Democrats’ goal of retaining their majority in the U.S. House of Representatives. 

More headlines from CBS17.com:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Sponsored Content
Visit Buy Local

Trending Stories