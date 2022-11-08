RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN/AP) – Democrat Valerie Foushee wins election to U.S. House in North Carolina’s 4th Congressional District.

Foushee took 77.2 percent of the vote, or 119,974, to Republican Courtney Geels’ 22.8 percent, or 35,418.

“For decades, Valerie Foushee has worked relentlessly in Orange County and in both chambers of the General Assembly, to ensure her community has equal access to social and economic resources that put them on the path to success and fought for the next generation of leaders to receive a quality, affordable education that will allow them to reach their highest potential. She is a committed public servant that truly puts fairness and justice at the forefront. We are proud to have her represent the people of NC-04 as she carries on Congressman Price’s legacy and forges a new path delivering for the people,” the North Carolina Democratic Party said in a statement.

Foushee’s race marks the first officially-called race by the Associated Press on Election Night.

For North Carolina, the state’s big races are centering around the U.S. Senate between Republican Ted Budd and Democrat Cheri Beasley, as well as a seat in the House of Representatives between Republican Bo Hines and Democrat Wiley Nickel.

The Associated Press contributed to this article.