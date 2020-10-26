Despite aide’s COVID-19 diagnosis, Pence campaigns for Trump in Kinston

KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) – Vice President Mike Pence made a campaign stop in Kinston Sunday, urging voters to head to the polls.

“Men and women of North Carolina, we have a choice to make,” said Pence. “I believe you know what it is.”

VP Pence is rallying people to vote for four more years of President Donald Trump.

“North Carolina, we need to decide right here and right now that Joe Biden will never be president of the United States,” he said. “We’re going to re-elect President Donald Trump.”

This is one of the first times that Pence had a mask on while leaving the plane.

Event staff also required all attendees to wear masks.

Despite the ongoing pandemic, Pence is stressing there is a lot riding on this election.

“With President Donald Trump back in the White House and with God’s grace, we will make America great again, again,” said Pence.