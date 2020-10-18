Donald Trump Jr. to campaign in NC mountains and near Winston-Salem Monday

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — After speaking at a campaign event in Fayetteville last weekend, Donald Trump Jr. will be visiting other areas of North Carolina Monday, his father’s presidential campaign says.

President Trump himself will be visiting Gastonia, west of Charlotte, on Wednesday.

The president’s son is scheduled to appear at campaign events Monday afternoon in the North Carolina mountains and near Winston-Salem.

The first event will be at 2:30 p.m. at Emery Seal Company in Arden, which is located in Buncombe County.

For the second event Monday, Trump Jr. will appear at Salem-One, a commercial printing company in Kernersville at 6 p.m.

The next day, the president’s son will be in Pennsylvania.

Joe Biden is expected to appear in Durham on Sunday as part of an effort to encourage early voting.

