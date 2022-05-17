RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — You’re probably seeing lots of political ads today as candidates take advantage of their last chance to persuade voters casting their ballots.

We don’t want you to be fooled by any misinformation you might see.

So we’ve put together a primer on some of the most glaring campaign ads and communications from the candidates that we’ve fact-checked over the previous few months, broken down by race.

—-

SENATE

Republican

— Pat McCrory claims he was the most conservative governor in North Carolina history. Is he right?

— The union that represents the U.S. Border Patrol has endorsed Ted Budd in the Senate race. But is the Congressman overstating that endorsement when he says he’s “backed by Border Patrol?”

— Former U.S. Rep. Mark Walker took shots at Budd’s record in Congress. Were those jabs out of bounds?

— Combat veteran Marjorie Eastman says crime is the highest it’s been in four decades. Is she right?

— No matter who wins the GOP nomination, state Democrats say your federal taxes could go up if a leading Republican’s tax plan goes into effect. Is that a legitimate concern?

—-

CONGRESS

4th District, Democrats

— Millions in outside spending flowed into the race, the vast majority of it going to state Sen. Valerie Foushee. Is Clay Aiken’s criticism of it as dark money properly targeted?

13th District, Democrats

— State Sen. Wiley Nickel and former state Sen. Sam Searcy sparred over Searcy’s vote on a bill three years ago that would have allowed Duke Energy to request rate increases years ahead of time. What constitutes a vote in the General Assembly?

13th District, Republicans

— An ad hit Johnston County lawyer Kelly Daughtry over past donations to Democrats Josh Stein and Cheri Beasley. Were those jabs fair game?

— An ad attacks Bo Hines for telling a newspaper five years ago that he is “a lot more liberal on social issues,” his campaign says those words were taken out of context and the audio in the ad was from a voice actor — because the actual audio of the interview does not exist.