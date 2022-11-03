RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — We’ve spent the past few months checking the facts that have shown up in many of the campaign ads you’ve seen on TV and in your mailbox.

All in an attempt to make you a more informed voter.

So, with Election Day less than a week away, we’ve collected those fact-checks and put them right here for you to refer to before you vote.

U.S. SENATE

Is an army of 87,000 IRS agents coming to audit you, as Republican U.S. Rep. Ted Budd claims?

No, Democratic candidate Cheri Beasley does not want to defund the police.

Budd says inflation costs your household $7,691 more a year. Is he right?

Would Budd’s abortion bills turn women into criminals or put doctors in jail?

Did Beasley overstate her role in the fight against human trafficking?

What about ads that claim Beasley went easy on crime when she was North Carolina’s chief justice?

Do we really pay that much more for insulin, as Beasley claims?

U.S. HOUSE DISTRICT 13

An ad claimed Republican candidate Bo Hines faced six criminal charges. Here’s what they actually were.

Did Democratic candidate Wiley Nickel defend abusers and sex offenders in his law practice?

What about those ads that said Nickel voted against police funding?

Or the claim from Hines that Nickel supports abortion all the way to the point of birth?

STATE SENATE

Two ads showed up in the mail on the same day — one saying Democrat Sydney Batch wants to defund the police, another saying she wants to fully fund them — so we sorted out the truth.

Other ads attacked Republican Mark Cavaliero for not paying his taxes.

A Franklin County electronics plant that closed 15 years ago became part of the race for another General Assembly seat. Here’s why.

STATE HOUSE

Republican Fred Von Canon sent a cease-and-desist letter to Democrats after they sent ads in the mail that accused him of being convicted of tax evasion.

WAKE COUNTY SHERIFF

Did crime actually fall 42 percent during Donnie Harrison’s previous 16-year run as Wake County’s sheriff?