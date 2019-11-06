Durham citizens re-elect mayor, pass affordable-housing bond

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – Durham citizens Tuesday re-elected Mayor Steve Schewel and passed a bond to fund new affordable-housing units and preserve existing ones.

With 94 percent of precincts reporting, the affordable-housing bond had more than 17,000 votes for yes than no. The bond designates $95 million for Durham to build 1,600 new affordable-housing units and to preserve 800 existing units.

The bond’s passage was a victory for Schewel, who won re-election by almost 23,000 votes with 94 percent of precincts reporting.

“It’s just an incredible privilege to serve the people of Durham and I’m very grateful to the voters,” Schewel said. “I look forward to the next two years.”

Supporters of the bond told CBS 17 that the passage of the bond is a crucial step for the city of Durham.

“It has some direct benefits for our community and the 15,000 households who have a chance to have affordable housing,” said Wib Gulley, a former mayor for the city of Durham.

“I’m in support of it because we need to make sure we are doing a good job for all of our citizens,” said Steve Toler, a supporter of the Affordable Housing Bond. “We want to lead the way and for Durham to reach its potential and we need to do a good job for all of our citizens.”

Schewel said he has many priorities as he starts his second term as mayor. Among them is reducing crime in the city.

“There are the issues of policing and gun violence and winning the trust of the community so that we can effectively fight gun violence,” Schewel said.

Chapel Hill Mayor Pam Hemminger was ahead by more than 6,000 votes with 96 percent of precincts reporting. Sandy Roberson also won the Rocky Mount mayoral race by about 2,000 votes.

