Early in-person voting numbers exceed 215k in Wake County

RALEIGH, N.C. — More than 200,000 people have now voted early in person in Wake County.

Wake County voters said they feel the weight of this election.

“With so much going on, this is the most important election I’ve ever been a part of,” said voter Felicia Cruz.

“This election is going to go down in history as probably one of the most monumental in American history,” said voter Adam Nye.

“It’s just exercising your right and getting out there. Regardless of what side of the fence you are, I think it’s extremely important to get out,” said voter Melinda Douglass.

As of Friday night, 216,405 people voted early in person in Wake County. That’s more than two thirds the total number of people who early voted here in 2016.

And there’s still a week of early voting left.

“With the rate we’re going with early voting, I don’t know how many Election Day voters we’re going to have just because of the volume we’ve been having,” said Gary Sims, director of elections for Wake County.

Sims said it’s been helpful to spread people out as much as possible.

Although some polling locations are still seeing lines, several have barely any wait at all.

“Very, very streamlined; I was expecting the line to be wrapped around the building, but that wasn’t the case,” said Nye.

People can still vote early in person in North Carolina until Oct. 31.

