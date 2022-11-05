RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Black Voters Matter and Advance Carolina are partnering to launch a conference tour to address a rising issue of voter intimidation in North Carolina.

With Election Day approaching, Advance Carolina Deputy Director La’Meshia Whittington said misinformation, intimidation and other nuances have kept some voters from heading to polls.

“We have launched our largest election protection and GOTV programs to date in our organization,” Whittington said. “And we ran these programs simultaneously because we realize the uptick in intimidation that our communities and our candidates would be facing.”

Whittington said election advocates will be speaking Saturday at Chavis Park in Raleigh at 8:30 a.m.

Following the event, a Black Voters Matter Tour stop rally will take place in Fayetteville at 11 a.m. at the Smith Recreation Center.

Whittington said faith leaders, statewide organizations and attorneys plan to talk about concerns as well as the importance of this year’s election and voter turnout during the multi-city tour.

Both groups said that voters across the state and the country have faced various challenges at the polls and in their communities which have created hardships for them to access the ballot box.

In order to combat the issue, Whittington said volunteer attorneys across the state will be out at poll sites and on a hotline at 1-888-OUR-VOTE to address any issues or concerns.

“They’ve been trained leading up to Election Day of how to spot election microaggressions, nuances and just, you know, general voter policies and other information to affect to the polls,” she added.

“We’ve had people across the country that have been spit on, have knives pulled on them, guns pulled on them,” said Danielle Brown, Deputy Field Director for Black Voters Matter.

Brown, who has been on tour, said she’s witnessed the intimidation issues happening in other states.

Brown said it’s concerning to see communities of color continue to be targeted.

“We ask people to be very, very vigilant, to keep your head on a swivel, but at the same time to not be afraid to exercise the power of your vote,” she added.

Whittington said people can look at additional resources that are available online here.