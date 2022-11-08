RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Voters are filing into the polls Tuesday — and for weeks in advance have cast early ballots — in a mid-term election that has already exceeded state turnout for the last such election in 2018.

The election has key matches at the local level, such as for a new Wake County Sheriff, and at the state level, for a U.S. Senate seat vacated by retiring Sen. Richard Burr (R).

Also at the state level, races for the N.C. General Assembly are being watched because if enough Republicans are elected, the party could lock down a majority that could override vetoes by Gov. Roy Cooper (D).

Mid-term elections are those that happen in the middle of a U.S. President’s term and typically, the party holding the presidency does not fare well, statistics show.

Nationally, the voting could be seen as a referendum on Joe Biden’s presidency with Republicans poised to expand their presence in the U.S. House and perhaps gain a slim majority in the U.S. Senate.

This will be the first chance for voters to provide feedback on how the country is doing since Biden took office. The economy — amid high inflation and shortages for some items — is the top issue among North Carolina voters, according to polls.

Voting has already been intense — as of Saturday when early voting ended about 2.15 million votes were cast either in person or by mail, which means nearly 29 percent of all registered voters already had cast their ballots.

That number is about 110,000 higher than in 2018, according to the North Carolina State Board of Elections.

The highest profile race — and the one with the largest price tag — has been that for a 6-year term in the U.S. Senate with Republican Congressman Ted Budd and Democrat Cheri Beasley vying for Burr’s seat.

As of mid-October, former state Supreme Court Chief Justice Beasley had raised $29.4 million compared to $11.1 million for Budd. However, Republican-aligned political action committees have spent more than $31 million against Beasley. Other outside groups have spent $10 million against Budd and more than $3 million supporting Beasley.

The race could figure into the national composite of the Senate — as Republicans nationally are attempting to end the majority Democrats currently have via the tie-breaking vote of Vice-President Kamala Harris (D).

On the North Carolina level, several key races in the General Assembly could lead to a Republican veto-proof majority — something that could more directly impact voters in the state. The Republicans had such a majority until 2018.

In this election, Republicans would need to gain three seats in the state House of Representatives and two seats in the state Senate to achieve veto-proof supermajorities in both chambers. That would mean Gov. Cooper could veto legislation, but the General Assembly would theoretically have enough votes to override it.

In the North Carolina Supreme Court races, the Election Day stakes are high with registered Democrats currently holding a 4-3 seat advantage, and the two seats on statewide ballots currently held by Democrats. The court would return to a Republican majority if a GOP candidate wins at least one of the races.

In central North Carolina, there is a key Congressional race that has drawn attention. Across the state, there are 14 races taking place Tuesday.

Republicans currently hold eight of the 13 U.S. House seats, with North Carolina gaining a 14th seat based on census figures. Redistricting litigation ultimately put Democrats in a strong position to win six U.S. House seats, with a chance to reach parity with the GOP in a new open Raleigh-area district considered a toss-up.

This race pits Democratic state Sen. Wiley Nickel against Republican Bo Hines, also endorsed by former President Donald Trump.

Locally, Wake County will end up with a new sheriff. Gerald Baker, the current sheriff, lost in a runoff election to fellow Democrat Willie Rowe.

Rowe is facing Republican Donnie Harrison, the former Wake County Sheriff until 2018 when he lost to Baker.

Elsewhere in the area, Raleigh’s Mayor Mary Ann Baldwin is facing two competitors.

Baldwin was supposed to serve a two-year term, however, Gov. Cooper signed a bill that delayed Raleigh elections by a year, which extended Baldwin’s term one more year because of delayed 2020 U.S. Census data.

There are also several bond issues up for voters to decide on Election Day. You can see a full rundown and explanation of each one we’ll be watching the results for here.