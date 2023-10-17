CARY, N.C. (WNCN) — Three candidates running for Cary Town Council will face a runoff election in November, the Wake County Board of Elections shared Tuesday.

The announcement came as the board certified the Oct. 10 election results across Wake County.

On Friday, Rachel Marie Jordan, one of the candidates for Cary’s District D, formally filed a request for a runoff election.

“If no candidate receives a majority, I, Rachel Jordan, am officially requesting a run-off to be held on November 7 in Town of Cary Council District D,” Jordan wrote in the request to the Wake County Board of Elections.

To receive the majority, a candidate would have to receive more than 50% of the votes.

As of Friday, the results were as follows:

Candidate Votes Percent SARIKA BANSAL 2,256 48.67% RACHEL MARIE JORDAN 1,294 27.92% RYAN DALE EADES 1,082 23.34% 100% reporting

The runoff election for Cary Council District D is set to take place Nov. 7.

The other Wake County municipal elections in November include Angier, Apex, Durham, Fuquay-Varina, Garner, Holly Springs, Knightdale, Morrisville, Rolesville, Wake Forest, Wendell and Zebulon.

“With the October election behind us, our staff is jumping straight into the November elections” said Wake County Elections Director Olivia McCall. “It’s a quick turnaround for our team to prepare for the 13 municipalities scheduled for Nov. 7, but our goal is to make all of them run just as smoothly and efficiently as this one.”

Early voting starts Thursday for all November elections.