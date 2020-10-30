Election officials expect final Saturday of early voting to be busy as record turnout continues

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Have you early voted yet? Saturday is the last day to do so in person in North Carolina.

Octavio Cortes is one of thousands who early voted in the Triangle.

“It was a pretty easy process,” said Cortes.

He chose to vote early because of the flexibility it allows and is happy to be part of another huge election.

“I feel like it has even more pressure and more consequences for the American people, so yeah, everyone should go vote,” said Cortes.

Fellow voter Joselyn Diaz agreed.

“I think it is so important for young people to vote. I’ve been so impressed with my classmates and peers who have gone out to vote and I’m excited to be a part of that,” said Diaz.

Early voting ends Saturday.

“I do expect tomorrow to be a busy day, it always is, the final Saturday,” said Derek Bowens, election director of Durham County.

Bowens said they’ll then immediately turn around and prepare for Election Day. Based on the early voting turnout, he doesn’t expect to see large crowds Tuesday.

“Knock on wood, I think it’ll be light,” said Bowens.

He still encourages early voting since it allows people to go to any open polling location in their county, rather than their assigned one.

Durham County and Wake County also have tools to show wait times.

Bowens said they welcome voters on Election Day too and will be ready to calculate results as soon as they can.

“Allow the process to work itself out, it will,” he said.

Polls will be open Saturday from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

For more information on the early voting wait times, click here for Wake County and click here for Durham County.