RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Voters heading to the polls on Election Day will be asked to decide on all sorts of bonds in counties and cities across the country.

Bonds we are watching include those in the areas of Durham County, the City of Fayetteville, Johnston County, the City of Raleigh, Wake County, and the Town of Wake Forest.

These proposed bonds, if approved, would allocate major funding to future improvements ranging from education and public safety intiatives to housing and recreation.

Here is the breakdown of the bonds we’ll be monitoring on Election Day, listed by county and city.

Durham County

Durham County General Obligation Museum Bonds Referendum

This bond would directly help the North Carolina Museum of Life and Science. If approved, $13,995,000 would be authorized to pay for the “costs of expanding and improving the facilities for the [museum], including making improvements to exhibits, expanding meeting space, supporting upgrades to HVAC systems and undertaking projects to improve sustainability.”

Durham County General Obligation School Bonds Referendum

This referendum on the ballot would authorize “$423,505,000 of bonds that would be for the capital costs of erecting, remodeling, enlarging and reconstructing school buildings and other school plant facilities and acquiring necessary land, furnishings, and equipment.”

Durham Technical Community College Bonds Referendum

This bonds referendum would help improve Durham Technical Community College. If approved, this would authorize $112,740,000 of bonds to help pay for the costs of “expanding and improving the facilities for Durham Technical Community College, including the construction of two new educational buildings, the acquisition of necessary furnishings and purchases of land for needed expansion.”

City of Fayetteville

Fayetteville Public Infrastructure General Obligation Bonds

This bond choice before voters would be for up to $25 million in general obligation bonds that would “used to support critical investments in public infrastructure directly affecting safety, security and livability. These projects could include sidewalk improvements, street repair, intersection improvements and bike paths and lanes, among others,” according to officials.

For more information, click here.

Fayetteville Housing General Obligation Bonds

This bond issue for voters to consider, would be for up to $12 million in bonds for housing opportunity initiatives that would make “Fayetteville a desirable place to live for all residents. These projects could include a housing trust fund, homeownership programs, new housing initiatives and innovative solutions to meet the critical housing needs of the community,” officials said.

Fayetteville Public Safety General Obligation Bonds

This issue before voters, is for up to $60 million in general obligation bonds to support public safety projects in Fayetteville that would “provide enhanced safety and emergency services to Fayetteville residents,” according to the city’s website. This has the potential to include projects that involve “land acquisition, relocation, and construction of new fire stations, the construction of a logistics center, renovation of existing fire stations and a police department call center.”

For more information click here.

Johnston County

Johnston County School Bonds Referendum

This issue on the ballot would authorize $177,000,000 for Johnston County Schools an would aim to “finance, in whole or part, the acquisition, construction and equipping of modifications, renovations, additions, improvements, and extensions to existing facilities” as well as “one or more new buildings or other school facilities” which includes buying land, according to official documents.

Wake County

Wake County School Bonds Referendum

Voters will be asked to decide if a bond to support public schools in Wake County will be approved.

The School Bonds order was adopted on July 11, 2022 and would not exceed $530,700,000 “plus interest” according to official documents.

These bonds would be providing funds to “construct, renovate, expand, improve and equip school buildings and other school facilities, and providing that additional taxes shall be levied in an amount to pay the principal of the interest of the bonds,” according to documents.

Wake County Community College Bonds Referendum

Another bond voters will decide on would impact Wake Technical College. The Community College Bonds would not exceed $353,200,000 plus interest, according to official documents.

This would be for constructing, renovating, expanding, improving, and equipping community college facilities for Wake Tech.

City of Raleigh

Raleigh Parks and Recreational Facilities Bonds Referendum

City of Raleigh voters will be asked to consider a $275 million bond referendum that would aid the area parks and recreation areas. According to officials, this bond would help improve the areas, and focus on “heightened community priorities that have emerged as a result of the City’s focus on social equity and the impacts of the pandemic.” For a breakdown of individual projects that would be impacted by this bond referendum, click here.

Town of Wake Forest

Wake Forest Parking Facilities Bond Referendum

This bond, if approved, would authorize $12.5 million for a public parking deck that would be located at 353 S. White Street, according to town officials.

For more information on the project, click here.

Wake Forest Parks and Recreation Bond Referendum

If approved, this bond would be for $24.4 million and aid in potential projects that would help the town in its goal to “acquire, construct, improve, and equip various parks and recreational facilities inside and outside the corporate limits of Wake Forest, including, without limitation, athletic fields, courts, restrooms, shelters, lighting and any related land, easements, rights of way and dam and reservoir improvements,” officials stated.

For more information on these potential projects, click here.

Wake Forest Roadway and Transportation Bond Referendum

Voters will be asked to decide on up to $23.7 million in general obligation bonds that would fund “various transportation projects to improve traffic flow and congestion in Wake Forest,” officials said.

This funding would go toward constructing, extending, widening, resurfacing, and installing and improving streets for Wake Forest, according to city officials.