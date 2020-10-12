FACT CHECK: Is ‘Judge Softie’ ad out of bounds?

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — An ad from U.S. Rep. Richard Hudson’s re-election campaign has branded his opponent with a nickname: “Judge Softie.”

Hudson, a Republican, is seeking a fifth term representing North Carolina’s 8th Congressional District but is facing Democrat Patricia Timmons-Goodson in the general election.

CBS 17 took a closer look at the claims in the ad as part of our political pledge to test the factual accuracy of public communications offered by candidates, political action committees or partisan groups.

THE CLAIM: The ad says Timmons-Goodson “let a man walk free who stole half a million dollars from his church” and “opposed putting tracking bracelets on sex offenders because it might add to their shame.”

THE FACTS: The ad refers to two opinions from Timmons-Goodson’s tenure on appeals courts — not as a trial judge.

That’s a key distinction because while trial judges generally focus on the facts of a case, appellate judges deal with legal and other technical issues that arise from a trial judge’s decision.

Retired state Supreme Court Justice Bob Orr, in an interview with CBS17.com, called the ad “offensively inaccurate and, frankly, just a blatant misinterpretation in so many different ways.”

Timmons was on a three-judge panel of the state Court of Appeals in 1998 when that court ruled Brian Patrick Mullaney — who pleaded guilty to embezzling nearly $500,000 from a Chapel Hill church — should be resentenced because the wrong law was followed when an Orange County superior court judge initially sentenced him.

And Timmons-Goodson was a state Supreme Court justice a decade ago when she dissented from the majority opinion. The majority held that monitoring sex offenders for the rest of their lives does not violate state and federal ex post facto laws even if those offenders were convicted before the General Assembly passed laws allowing it.

“Appellate cases are almost always about process, not about the actual facts” of a case, said Thomas Mills of the Timmons-Goodson campaign.

Robert Andrews, Hudson’s campaign manager, said in response that Timmons-Goodson “refused to deny what the ad states.

“Instead, her campaign is trying to jump through hoops to hide and distort her legal record from North Carolinians,” he said in a statement.

Orr said Timmons-Goodson and the other judges and justices “were doing exactly what they were supposed to.

“Which is, review the legal issues that have been presented to them in the case by the lawyers, and then having to make decisions on the correctness of the legal arguments,” Orr said.

The appeals court on which Timmons-Goodson served 22 years ago considered an appeal by Mullaney’s attorney that centered on which sentencing law should have been followed.

Orange County Superior Court Judge Robert Hobgood Jr. gave him the maximum term — 10 years — under the older Fair Sentencing Act.

The appeals court found that he should have been sentenced under the Structured Sentencing Act, which took effect in 1994. The General Assembly passed that law in an attempt to require tougher sentences.

Mullaney’s embezzlement was treated as a single act — instead of 141 separate crimes — and in 1997 he pleaded guilty to one count. The question was under which sentencing guidelines that single count took place.

Timmons-Goodson and Chief Justice Sarah Parker joined Justice Robin Hudson’s dissent to a 2010 state Supreme Court opinion that centered on monitoring certain sex offenders and ex post facto laws.

It focused on three men who each pleaded guilty separately to multiple counts of taking indecent liberties with a child before August 16, 2006, when the state’s monitoring law took effect.

The majority held that a such a monitoring requirement did not violate those ex post facto laws in the state and federal constitutions because the monitoring was not punitive.

The dissent written by Hudson argued that the program “does not protect the public in any effective way” and that lack of effectiveness made it a punishment.