FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — In the largest election of candidates in central North Carolina Tuesday, voters in Fayetteville picked a mayor and all nine seats on the city council.

After 10 years serving the city, Mitch Colvin was seeking another term as mayor, facing off against Freddie de la Cruz.

According to unofficial and incomplete results Tuesday night, it appeared Colvin won his fourth term as mayor of Fayetteville with around 11,470 votes or about 65 percent with 99 percent of precincts reporting.

Colvin said he looks forward to serving the city of Fayetteville and wants to continue to make the city a better place for the people, and wants to continue to help the city grow.

“We’re going to continue to build a next-generation workforce,” Colvin told supporters Tuesday night. “We’re going to continue to invest in our young people and to continue to provide affordable and workforce housing for people so that they can live in the city that they work in and invest in.”

In city council races, it appeared as if Lynne Bissette Greene had beaten the incumbent for District 5 Johnny Dawkins with about 1,900 votes or just under 60 percent.

In City Council District 2, with 90 percent of precincts in, it appeared incumbent Shakeyla Ingram was losing to Malik Davis, who had about 1,300 votes or 64.80 percent as of 10:40 p.m.

In the other city council races, it appeared all other incumbents were safely ahead late Tuesday night or did not have challengers.