Former NC State football player announces he’s running for Congress

RALEIGH, NC – NOVEMBER 08: Lawrence Austin #20 of the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets breaks up a pass in the end zone intended for Bo Hines #82 of the North Carolina State Wolfpack during their game at Carter-Finley Stadium on November 8, 2014 in Raleigh, North Carolina. (Photo by Grant Halverson/Getty Images)

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Former N.C. State wide receiver Bo Hines announced Wednesday he is running for North Carolina’s 5th District seat.

The Republican Charlotte native made the announcement on his social media channels.

I'm thrilled to announce that I am running for Congress to represent the great people of North Carolina's 5th district.



Over the next few months, I will be traveling across the district. I look forward to meeting every single one of you. Learn more at https://t.co/umP3I3igqd. pic.twitter.com/4QuOguokGY — Bo Hines (@BoHines) January 20, 2021

Hines played for the Wolfpack before transferring to Yale following the 2014 season.

As he transferred, he said he was intended on a career in “law and politics” when leaving Raleigh.

He retired from football while at Yale due to injuries.

Republican Rep. Virginia Foxx currently represents the 5th District.

North Carolina’s 5th district includes Alexander, Alleghany, Ashe, Burke ,Caldwell, Cleveland, Gaston, Watauga, and Wilkes counties.