Former NC State football player announces he’s running for Congress

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Former N.C. State wide receiver Bo Hines announced Wednesday he is running for North Carolina’s 5th District seat.
The Republican Charlotte native made the announcement on his social media channels.
Hines played for the Wolfpack before transferring to Yale following the 2014 season.
As he transferred, he said he was intended on a career in “law and politics” when leaving Raleigh.
He retired from football while at Yale due to injuries.
Republican Rep. Virginia Foxx currently represents the 5th District.
North Carolina’s 5th district includes Alexander, Alleghany, Ashe, Burke ,Caldwell, Cleveland, Gaston, Watauga, and Wilkes counties.