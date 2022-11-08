RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Former Wake County Sheriff Donnie Harrison (R) and Democratic nominee Willie Rowe are both running to be the next sheriff of Wake County.

Harrison was first elected to the sheriff’s office in 2002 and was reelected in 2006, 2010 and 2014. He ran against the current incumbent sheriff, Gerald Baker, in 2018 but lost.

Harrison announced he was running to be the next sheriff in Oct. 2021.

According to Harrison’s website, he has over 53 years of law enforcement experience. Before serving as the Sheriff, Harrison served with the North Carolina Highway Patrol in Wake County for 26 years.

In a CBS 17 Local Matters interview with Russ Bowen, Harrison outlined his platform.

Harrison is running on the “A Safer Wake County” platform which entails:

Addressing the mental health crisis

Update training programs

Curb the sale of fentanyl to stop deadly overdoses and reduce the supply of illicit drugs

Implement a new recruiting and retention program to fill current vacancies and retain current staff

Work with county commissioners to improve salaries

Restore the Senior Citizens Well Check program to help homebound seniors who live alone

Schedule more deputies on patrol to reduce response times

Eliminate dependence on local police departments to handle Sheriff’s Office calls

Re-establish the open-door policy for citizens of Wake County to meet and talk with the sheriff

Harrison won the Republican primary with 80 percent of the vote in May. For more information about Harrison, visit his website.

Rowe ran in the Democratic primary against incumbent Sheriff Gerald Baker. In the primary, Rowe came in first place with 29.5 percent of the vote, but 30 percent was needed to win. Baker received 24 percent of the vote.

Baker called for a runoff election on May 19 and the election took place on July 26. Rowe won the primary with 75.35 percent of the vote compared to Baker’s 24.65 percent.

In a farewell letter, Baker announced he would retire on December 1.

According to Rowe’s website, he is a retired major from the Wake County Sheriff’s Office with 28 years of service.

Rowe started his career in service as a sergeant in the United States Army from 1978 to 1985. In 1985, he became a deputy with Wake County before being promoted to an investigator, sergeant, lieutenant, captain, and major before retiring in 2013.

Rowe then worked as a security officer for the North Carolina Office of Administrative Hearings, Department of Agriculture and the Museum of Natural Sciences from 2015 to 2018. From January 2019 until May 2021, Rowe was a liaison for the Wake County Clerk of Superior Court Office.

In a Local Matters interview with CBS 17’s Russ Bowen, Rowe discussed the importance of community engagement, procedure when a deputy is injured and morale under the current leadership.

His priorities include reducing crime and enhancing public safety, restoring the public’s trust in the sheriff’s office, increasing staffing, restoring unity and improving morale.

For more information about Rowe, visit his website.

Check back with CBS 17 for updated election results.