Georgia Sec. of State: ‘There will be a recount’ due to narrow vote margin

ATLANTA (WNCN) – Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger said the race between Joe Biden and President Donald Trump is down to thousands of votes.

“The final tally in Georgia at this point has huge implications for the entire country,” he said Friday morning.

As of 11 a.m., CBS News has Biden leading by 1,579 votes.

Raffensperger said a recount is almost certain due to the narrow margin.

Approximately 5,500 ballots are left to be counted, he said.

Georgia election official Gabriel Sterling said, “We are literally looking at a margin of less than a large high school.”

